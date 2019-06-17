Irina Shayk & Daughter Lea, 2, Wear Matching Outfits For Sweet Park Date After Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk has taken the concept of twinning to a whole other level by stepping out with her toddler in matching Burberry outfits.

Irina Shayk, 33, took her daughter Lea Cooper, 2, on a play date in New York on June 17 and the model mom and her little girl were twinning in the most adorable way. Irina and her toddler both wore Burberry dresses as they hung out in a park. Little Lea sucked her thumb as her glamorous mom carried her on their day out.

The pictures were taken nearly two weeks after reports that Irina and actor Bradley Cooper, 44, had called time on their four-year romance. A day before these most recent photos were taken the A Star Is Born director was spotted jetting out of Los Angeles on Father’s Day with their tot.

The couple’s split comes months after fans started buzzing about the chemistry between Bradley and Lady Gaga, 33, during their performance of the hit song “Shallow” at the Oscars on Feb. 24. Now that the actor is reportedly single again, memes and gifs have been circulating on Twitter suggesting that the A Star Is Born co-stars could become a couple in real life.

Irina seems to be either ignoring or shrugging that speculation and gossip off, while she focuses on her career and parenting. On June 15 she shared a clip of her walking the runway for Versace during Milan Fashion Week. “I always admired @donatella_versace for empowering people around her,” Irina captioned the video snippet that she posted on Instagram. “She’s an example of a women’s woman, and a strong powerful human being 💓 Thank you for another major show.. I LOVE U.”

Five days earlier, on June 10, she posted an Instagram photo of her wearing a sexy one-piece while posing in front of a breathtaking waterfall. While both Irina and Bradley have remained mum on the split reports, her fans are very vocal. One person responded to the waterfall pic by writing, “Single and ready to mingle @irinashayk. BC screwed up.” Another fan wrote, “Show him what he’s missing.”