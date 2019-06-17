Toronto Raptors Victory Parade: How To Watch, Route Details & Will Drake Be There?

We The North! After defeating the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship, the Toronto Raptors will celebrate with a wild victory parade! Find out how to watch the live stream, if Drake will make an appearance, and more.

The Toronto Raptors will take a well-earned victory lap on June 17 to celebrate their NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors. The 2019 NBA Champions will hit the streets of Toronto in front of millions of excited fans, all who have gathered to see the city’s first major national sports championship since the Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993. It’s the biggest sports bash of the summer, especially since the Finals’ unofficial MVP, Drake, 32, is bound to make an appearance. For those who can’t make it to “the 6” in order to see all the festivities, here’s all the info you need to know.

Route: The parade will leave the Princes’ Gates at 10 a.m. and head east on Lake Shore Boulevard, according to the CBC. From there, it will turn north on York Street and continue north on University Avenue. The champs will then turn east on Queen Street to enter Nathan Phillips Square at 12:30 p.m. The post-parade rally is scheduled to wrap up around 1:30 p.m.

Live Stream: Being that the Toronto Raptors are from Canada, the victory parade will be broadcast on CBC Television in Ontario and CBC News Network across Canada, per Newsweek. However, those fans in the States won’t be left out in the cold. While the action is heating up in “The North,” those south of the border can watch online via the CBC Gem, CBC.ca, as well as on the broadcaster’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube channels. In addition to that, NBA.com says that you’ll be able to watch the Championship parade “LIVE and UNINTERRUPTED” through the NBA App. “Open the app on Monday at 10 AM to watch the livestream of the parade in progress and get a chance to win some championship swag.”

Will Drake Be There? Considering how Drake was all over the NBA Finals, he may wind up leading the parade. While there hasn’t been any official statement that the Raptors unofficial mascot and No. 1 fan will partake in the festivities, the chances of him showing up at the parade are better than the odds Rob Gronkowski was going to take his shirt off during the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory parade.

After all, as Complex notes, some of the Raptors returned to Toronto aboard Air Drake, the $220 million private jet belonging to the “God’s Plan” rapper. This flight back to “the 6” was the most recent stop on a celebration that has taken them to Oakland, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard was one of the stars seen boarding the plane, and Drake posted pictures of himself alongside the Larry O’Brien trophy. So, expect Drake to be at the parade. At this point, him not being there would feel wrong.