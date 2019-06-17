Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki: First Photos Of Her Stunning Strapless Wedding Gown — See Pics

Caroline Wozniacki had the wedding of her dreams when she married NBA player David Lee in Italy on June 15 and she looked like a princess in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown.

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, 28, is a married woman! The Australian Open winner married former NBA player David Lee, 36, on June 15 in a romantic wedding full of family and friends in Italy and her look was absolutely breathtaking. The Danish athlete wore a stunning custom made Oscar de la Renta gown embroidered with Lyon lace and paired with a traditional long tulle veil for the ceremony, and it helped her resemble a real-life princess. See Caroline’s incredible wedding dress photos HERE!

Caroline opened up to Vogue about her journey in coming up with such a beautiful dress and admitted that Anna Wintour assisted her in the process. “I emailed Anna and said I needed help,” she said. “Anna kindly said, ‘I would love to help you—what would you like?’’ So I sent her inspiration photos, and she suggested I come to her office so we could talk about it. So I went in, and we discussed ideas.” She eventually turned to Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia to get started in creating her dream dress. Once they all came up with ideas and Caroline looked through various choices, the dress of choice was selected. “She tried them all on—slim-fitted silhouettes, ballgowns, lots of different types,” Fernando explained to Vogue. “She tried a couple of lace looks, and we landed on this quite quickly.” Once a few adjustments were made to perfectly fit Caroline’s body, Jimmy Choo heels were added and everything was set to go.

Caroline’s eye-catching dress was just one of the many things that made her wedding with David a fairytale. The lovebirds held their nuptials at the very fancy Castiglion del Bosco Hotel in Tuscany and they were joined by many other athletes, including Serena Williams, who served as one of Caroline’s bridesmaids.

Caroline and David’s big day was a long time coming. They got engaged in Nov. 2017 and announced the news when the exciting bride-to-be showed off her amazing diamond ring in a cozy pic with David on Instagram. “Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate,” she captioned the pic.

Congratulations to Caroline and David!