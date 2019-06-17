Britney Spears Admits She’s ‘Working Hard To Lose Weight’ But BF Sam Asghari Says She’s ‘Perfect’

Britney Spears shared an Instagram video of herself working out in the sunshine on June 17 and she revealed some secrets she uses to make sure she gets the body type she wants.

Britney Spears, 37, let her fans in on some skillful workout tips when she posted a video of her exercise routine as well as a caption that gave a lot of details about how she achieves her toned body on June 16. In the lengthy caption for the Instagram post, the singer admitted she is still not content with her body weight, but from the looks of her intense session, she’s well on her way to losing more pounds! She also gave a shout-out to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 25, and his amazing abs in the post, and he ended up giving her an equal amount of support in the comments for the eye-catching video!

“I’ve been working really hard to loose weight …. and for me 3 pounds is like 7 pounds it’s a lot,” Britney’s caption for the workout clip read. “I don’t like doing too much cardio. My body has muscle memory, cus I use it be gymnast and I can bulk up …. so I like isolated movement. The key to my workout is repetition, but that gets boring so I have a booklet I’ve made with all my favorite exercises. I usually wear headphones …. music takes me away . I know I don’t look perfect here, but I’m working on it. Hopefully one day I can give my boyfriend’s abs a run for their money !!!!”

“Perfect as it can be! Lioness always inspiring the world 🙏💪❤️,” Sam’s sweet response to Britney read. Fans also complimented the pop star and gave her some encouraging words in the comments. “You ARE perfect, Brit!!!! Love you 👑,” one fan wrote. “You are amazing just the way you are and don’t let anyone put you down EVER! We love you 💕🦋,” another wrote. “Britney, you look GREAT. You are a human being who experiences fluctuations just like all of us and you are so honest with yourself about how you feel about yourself along the way. Keep doing whatever makes you happy and we’re here to support along the way, no matter what. 💗💗💗,” a third fan wrote.

Britney is known for often sharing workout videos to social media whenever she can so her openness about her fitness goals just adds to the inspiration she’s giving to people on their own fitness journeys all around the world. After publicly going through a mental health battle, that she accused of being misconstrued in the media, it’s great to see her taking some time for herself and being met with support from family, friends and fans!