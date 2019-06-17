Bazzi Lights Up The Stage At The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards With ‘Paradise’

Bazzi brought his smash hit ‘Paradise’ to the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards & completely commanded the stage with smooth vocals and authority over the piano.

Bazzi, 21, was one of the artists to hit the stage at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he completely nailed a performance of one of his newest tracks, “Paradise.” The “Mine” singer brought his signature smooth groove to the annual awards show at the historic Barker Hangar theater in Los Angeles on June 18, and fans are raving over his performance! “@bazzi I dig it man,” one viewer tweeted, while another enthusiastic fan gushed, “I’M SO PROUD OF MY BOY. @bazzi 💙💙💙 ” Bazzi kept his stage attire casual in a white hoodie and matching joggers set, keeping the attention on his amazing talent. The performance even earned a standing ovation from heartthrob Noah Centineo!

The performance from Bazzi comes five days after he released his sexy new single “Focus” featuring 21 Savage. The two hit-makers teamed up for the sensual track on June 13, and it was all about an intoxicating love affair. “You know that I’m f—in’ with you heavily/Your energy is heavenly/Don’t spend a second trippin’ on my enemies/’Cause they envy me and my energy,” he sings on the track.

There’s no shortage of surprises or excitement year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony. From superstar nominees in some of the biggest films and television series of the past year such as Kiernan Shipka, Lady Gaga, and Robert Downey Jr., to incredible presenters such as David Spade, Daniel Levy, and Aubrey Plaza, the popular event is sure to be a memorable one. Shazam! star Zachary Levi is set to host the festivities and Jada Pinkett Smith will receive the prestigious Trailblazer Award, which will be presented to her by her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish.

.@bazzi brought a little bit of #Paradise to the #MTVAwards 🌴 Did you know he wrote and co-produced this bop that also appeared in @sunisalsoastar 👀 pic.twitter.com/fJExN8Fnvz — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 18, 2019

Watch Bazzi slay the stage, above!