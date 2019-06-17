Barbara Evans Shares Sweet Pic Of Ensley & Jace As Jenelle & David Celebrate Father’s Day Alone

Barbara Evans was in Myrtle Beach with her daughter’s children, Jace and Ensley, while Jenelle spent Father’s Day alone in North Carolina. Barbara, who was granted temporary custody of Jenelle’s kids in May, shared a cute photo while at the beach!

Barbara Evans and her grandkids, Jace, 9, and Ensley, 2, spent Father’s Day at Boardwalk on the Beach in Myrtle Beach. The proud grandmother shared a few snaps from their day out to Instagram on Sunday. One photo showed a smiling Jace with his arm around a little boy, believed to be a family friend, along with an unidentified male adult. A frowning little Ensley sat in her stroller with her sippy cup in one hand, as everyone posed in front of a fountain. “Cardboard cutouts all over Broadway at the beach,” Barbara captioned the group shot with a sun emoji.

The second photo featured Barb and Jace with their faces in cardboard cutouts promoting the Boardwalk Winery at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. Jace smiled as he posed behind a cartoon grape, while Barb wore shades as she stood behind a cartoon wine bottle. Check out the family photos, below!

Jenelle’s other son, Kaiser, 4, who she shares with ex, Nathan Griffith, 31, was not present for the boardwalk outing. Instead, it is believed that he spent Father’s Day with Nathan and his girlfriend Ashley Lenhardt, as the personal trainer was granted temporary custody at the end of May. Ashley shared photos of Nathan with Kaiser and their family on Twitter in celebration of the Father’s Day.

Meanwhile, Jenelle took to social media to reveal that she was alone on Father’s Day. “It’s too quiet here,” the former Teen Mom 2 star captioned a photo on Instagram on Sunday. The pic showed the empty backyard and pool at her North Carolina home.

At the end of May, Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, 30, lost temporary custody of their daughter Ensley, and her sons after David confessed to killing the family’s French Bulldog, Nugget. Following the incident, where he shot the animal at their North Carolina home, a judge deemed the residence an unsafe place for the kids. The ruling was not permanent, however, it’s unclear when and if Jenelle will regain custody of Jace, Ensley and Kaiser.

Kaiser is currently in the custody of Nathan and his mother. Meanwhile, Barbara, who already had custody of Jace from previous issues with Jenelle, has custody of Ensley. Jenelle and David also lost temporary custody of his daughter from a previous relationship, named Maryssa.