After doing a lot of press the last couple of weeks, Selena Gomez had some downtime with friends in Malibu.

Selena Gomez, 26, has been traveling all around the world in preparation for the release of her upcoming movie, The Dead Don’t Die. She spent a much-deserved break last night, June 15, with friends at Nobu Malibu. The singer wore black leggings, an ivory sweater, and floral-printed jacket with a fleece lining after the meal.

Sel wrapped her arm around a friend while out, and rocked her hair in a low ponytail and small clip. She walked in black booties and appeared to be in good spirits while with her pals.

The actress’ night out with her friends came amidst her deleting ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 25, from her Instagram account. Her taking him off her feed wasn’t anything personal, though – two sources close to the Good For You singer EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that it simply was time. “Selena was not trying to throw shade at Justin,” one source said. “If anything, deleting that last bit of him off her Instagram page was a positive thing on her part because she is aware fans are still holding on to the whole ‘Jelena’ idea and she doesn’t want to contribute to that.”

“Her time with Justin was an important chapter in her life but it is very much over,” our source continued. “She’s in a totally new phase in her life and she is embracing that.”

Another source said, “Selena is living a lot healthier and happier life right now and she is getting into a place where she is very excited to share new music and work on roles both in TV and film that really test her acting chops. She has been known for so many things in entertainment over the years, whether it is being a child star or connected to Justin and she just wants to be Selena.”

“She is not interested in playing the game of connecting everything she does from this point on to her time with Justin,” they continued. “She has her own life and she wants her fans to see her new self and be accepted as the woman she is now.” We can definitely get behind that! We love how Sel is embracing her independence and going off and doing her own thing. We can’t wait to see what’s next from the star!