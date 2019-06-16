Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Father’s Day: ‘Today We Celebrate You’

Lauren London took to Instagram on June 16 to share a sweet family photo that included her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle and their two-year-old son Kross in a touching Father’s Day tribute post.

Lauren London, 34, touchingly remembered Nipsey Hussle, her late boyfriend and the father of her two-year-old son Kross, on the first Father’s Day since his tragic passing in a heartwarming post. The actress shared a loving photo that showed her and the rapper having a tender moment with Kross and she used the caption to express her feelings about him. “One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood Today we celebrate You Love you Ermias 💙,” the caption read.

Lauren’s post was met with a lot of love and support from her fans and fellow celebs. Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris responded with heart and crown emojis and singer Tyrese also responded with well wishes. “RIP King!!!! Praying for you LL and the angels!!! Happy Father’s Day and YEAR to the real ones that do this thing for REAL year round!!!!! Salute KINGS!!!!! #TMC believe it!!!” his comment read.

Lauren’s Father’s Day post is just one of many posts she has shared with her followers since Nipsey died at the age of 33 after he was targeted in a shooting at the end of Mar. One of her most memorable posts showed off a tattoo of Nipsey’s face that she got on her arm shortly after his passing. It also includes the words “God will rise” and definitely proves her devotion for her late love.

We’re sending a lot of love and strength to Lauren and her family at this time and look forward to seeing more posts honoring Nipsey in the future.