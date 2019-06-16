La La Anthony Gushes Over ‘Amazing Dad’ Carmelo On Father’s Day: You’re Kiyan’s ‘Hero’

La La Anthony shared a loving Father’s Day post in honor of her husband Carmelo Anthony, who is the father of her 12-year-old son Kiyan, on June 16, and it featured an adorable pic of the father and son.

La La Anthony, 35, made sure everyone knows how grateful she is for Carmelo Anthony, 35, her husband and the father of her son Kiyan, 12, on Father’s Day, June 16, when she shared a memorable pic and loving caption to her Instagram page. In the photo, Carmelo and Kiyan can be seen posing while looking at the camera and smiling, perfectly capturing their special father-son relationship. “Happy Fathers Day @carmeloanthony..thank you for being an amazing dad and Kiyans hero. He’s blessed to have you as his dad. We love you 🙏🏽❤️ #happyfathersday,” La La’s caption for the pic read.

In addition to her latest Father’s Day post, La La recently posted a tribute to Carmelo for his birthday on May 29 . “No matter how much you’ve been ‘blamed’, ‘overlooked’, ‘underestimated’, ‘scapegoated’, ‘blame it on Melo’ (you see how that turned out right?) regardless of all of the things ‘they’ say. You’ve stayed solid,” she captioned a pic of the basketball player. “You’ve never lashed out. You’ve never even spoken a single bad word. You stay humble. You stay in the gym 24/7. A lot of people could learn from you bcuz by now most would have been broken down. Happy Birthday to a real one.”

La La’s posts prove that her marriage to Carmelo is better than ever. The lovebirds were married in 2010 and after a rocky time, they split up in 2017. By Sept. 2018, however, rumors started circulating that they were back together and sure enough, in Jan., La La confirmed their romantic flame was reignited.

It’s great to see La La and Carmelo back together and stronger than ever, especially on days like Father’s Day, which gives La La and Kiyan an opportunity to celebrate Carmelo together as a family.