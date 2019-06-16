‘KUWTK’: A Wild Feud Between Kendall & Kourtney Escalates After Khloe’s Meddling

Tensions were high between Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on the June 16 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ and thing got even worse when Khloe Kardashian tried to broker the peace!

Khloe Kardashian tried to step in an mend a feud between her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, on the June 16 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but her meddling only made things worse! The drama started when Kendall and Kourtney took a ski trip together, and Kendall felt her big sis was purposely making fun of her in front of Kendall’s own friends. She vented about it to Khloe. “I felt there were some moments where she was rude and it really started to get to me,” Kendall admitted. “I felt like she was trying ot be cool in front of my friends and younger people who are cool…at my expense. She was putting me down to make herself feel higher or cooler.”

Then, things got worse when Kendall invited two of her friends, Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson, over for dinner, and Kourtney showed up too. “I thought maybe Kourtney would apologize for the way she acted on the trip, but it seems to me that she’s pretty oblivious,” Kendall said in a confessional. “She has no idea what’s going on. It’s just awkward right now and I’m a little over it.” Throughout the night, Kourtney was joking around with Fai and Harry, which just seemed to get Kendall even more annoyed.

Finally, Khloe confronted Kourtney about the situation. “She said you were bullying her a lot,” Khloe explained. “You would do little digs to make her friends laugh, but always at her expense.” Kourtney had a much different story to tell, and shared her version of the events that went down. “I think it was unfair of Kendall to say I was bullying her,” Kourtney said. “We were just having a good time. She’s way more uptight than I thought. I wasn’t trying to make fun of her…it’s just my personality to make jokes.” After the conversation, Khloe didn’t know what to believe!

“I have no idea what trip Kendall and Kourtney were on, but they were not on the same trip,” Khloe said in a confessional. “Their stories are so polar opposite. They have very different ideas about what happened.” When Khloe approached Kendall with the new information she learned from Kourtney, Kendall got even more mad because she felt the story was getting totally twisted.

“I hate that she’s trying to make herself look better to make me look f***ing crazy,” Kendall ranted. “She goes out of her way to make me look crazy because she’s insecure about what she did!” Finally, Kendall called Kourtney to talk about the situation herself, but they were still unable to agree about who was right in the situation.

“Everyone was tip-toeing around you,” Kourtney told her little sis. “I don’t have time to talk like a lunatic. We can talk when you’re ready to talk like an adult.” At that point, Khloe stepped in, and brought the ladies together for a full conversation. “It’s ridiculous that this fight has gotten to this level,” she explained. “Kourt is cracking jokes at Kendall’s expense, but not maliciously. They just need to come together and figure out why they feel the way that they feel. They’re sisters and this is stupid.”

During that conversation, Kendall and Kourtney were still at each other’s throats, but they eventually came to the realization that the only reason things had gotten so heated….was because of Khloe! “This is actually getting really annoying,” Kourtney admitted. “I know Khloe’s trying to be helpful, but it isn’t helpful. I told her stuff in confidence, so for her to go Kendall and tell her exactly what I’m saying is going to make the situation worse.”

Nothing was resolved, but Kourtney and Kendall wound up speaking on their own time without Khloe in attendance, and they were able to bury the hatchet. “We settled things,” Kendall said. “We’re fine.” In her confessional, she added, “Once we settled down and spoke to each other just us, we got to hash everything out. We came to the conclusion that Khloe made this worse than it needed to be.”

Khloe held her ground about why she wanted to get involved, though. “I thought I was doing a good thing,” she revealed. “I’m sincerely trying to help. But I know for next time…just let them figure it out on their own.”