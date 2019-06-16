Karrueche Tran & Boyfriend Victor Cruz’s First Sighting Since Her Ex Chris Brown Allegedly Shaded Them

Karrueche Tran and her hunky boyfriend Victor Cruz were spotted taking a stroll hand-in-hand at Monenapoleone in Milan on June 15 and they looked happy and relaxed.

All eyes were on Karrueche Tran, 31, and her boyfriend Victor Cruz, 32, when they showed up to Milan looking amazing and smiling from ear to ear on June 15, and the gorgeous couple didn’t seem at all bothered about the latest antics from Karrueche’s ex Chris Brown, 30. The lovebirds were photographed holding hands while taking a stroll near stores in the beautiful city during Men’s Fashion Week Spring Summer 2020, and between their matching ensembles and clear chemistry, they were an epic duo. Karrueche wore a white shirt dress with a belt and animal print heels during the outing while Victor wore a short-sleeved white button-down shirt and navy blue pants with colorful sneakers.

Their appearance comes after Chris seemingly shaded Victor about an outfit he was wearing in a pic with Karrueche. Although he intended there was no shade behind the comment he made, he advised his ex to get Victor a stylist. “No shade boo, BUT PLEASE STYLE HIM,” his comment read about Victor’s long-sleeved black shirt and matching black windbreaker pants. “He looks like he’s shopping off the manikin and trying to bargain with the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks. IM F*CKING AROUND …good bless.”

After followers expressed their opinions about Chris’ diss, they made sure to let him know they didn’t appreciate his words, and it led to him posting a message that indicated there was unnecessary drama being created. “People going out they way. leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama! Whoever’s been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf,” the message read.

Karrueche and Chris dated from 2011-2015 and seemed to have quite the rocky relationship. Once they did break up, Karrueche proved she wanted nothing to do with him by requesting and being granted a five-year restraining order against him.