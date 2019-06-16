Jenelle Evans Fiercely Defends David Eason On Father’s Day After He’s Labeled A ‘Frightening’ Dad

Jenelle Evans is going off on Investigation Discovery for naming her husband David Eason as a ‘Frightening Father,’ ranking him among murderers and rapists on Father’s Day

Jenelle Evans is standing by her man on Father’s Day after husband David Eason, 30, was named in a top 5 “Frightening Fathers” list by Investigation Discovery. He came in at number four in a video captioned “Here are five dads who won’t be getting the father of the year award.” Then underneath his photo it reads “This reality star allegedly shot and killed his family dog, Nugget, after claiming the dog attacked his two-year-old daughter Ensley.” David unapologetically admitted to the act, and Jenelle ultimately lost temporary custody of her three children. Another slide included his quote after killing Nugget where he said “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Jenelle, 27, took to her Facebook to fiercely defend David, who was ranked among men who were kidnappers, rapists and murderers. “This channel is false and bunch of BS,” Jenelle wrote in a since deleted message. “You put my husband on the most frightening list when he was PROTECTING HIS CHILD FROM BEING BITTEN BY A DOG IN THE FACE.”

“This is absolutely absurd. I’ve been physically beaten by ex’s, slapped in my face, almost died, ran over by a truck from my ex….and NONE OF THIS was while I was in a relationship with David Eason. You have him on a list for SERIAL KILLERS and KIDNAPPERS AND ITS ALL UNTRUE,” she continued. Hmm, did she forget about accusing him of domestic abuse in 2018?

“This is f**king ridiculous,” Jenelle ranted. “You base my husband being dangerous off of protecting his children? I’ve been through the ringer in life but one thing David has done for my family is being a GREAT FATHER. He is the best anyone can ask for. The children adore him and when you make some false ‘special’ to get your channel ratings is SICK. Our children are getting old enough to see all of this and the media is cold hearted. They NEVER look out for the best interest of your family or children.”

Jenelle got in one last word, telling ID that “God will see your actions.” Other members of Investigation Discovery’s list included Cleveland kidnapper and rapist Ariel Castro, John List, who killed his wife, mother and children to make sure they went to heaven and Josef Frizel, who kept his daughter prisoner for 24 years while raping her which resulted in the births of seven children.