Drake joined in on Father’s Day celebrations now that the rapper is now a dad to his one-year-old son.

Drake’s been having a great week! Today is Father’s Day, and the 32-year-old rapper can celebrate with his one-year-old son Adonis, he released two new songs, and the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals earlier in the week. For Father’s Day, Drake celebrated by posting a painting on his Instagram on June 16 of the word “Papa” and we think we can all safely guess who made the piece of artwork! The painting featured green, yellow, blue, and pink paint, and looked to be created through stenciled lettering to get it just right.

Drake indicated that the painting was given to him by his son, since his caption read “Happy Fathers Day 💙.” Drake became a father on Oct. 11, 2017, when Sophie Brussaux, 29, gave birth to their child together. Drake also posted another painting from Adonis in Dec. 2018, which showed his son’s handprint in different colors on top of each other.

For that painting, Drake joked in the caption, “Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me 💙🎄.” Besides the paintings, Drake keeps his relationship with his son mostly off of social media. That isn’t too out-of-the-ordinary for the “God’s Plan” rapper, since his social media is mostly used for his career.

We hope that Drake had a lovely Father’s Day with young Adonis, and we can’t wait to see pics of him in the future, should Drake choose to show his son more often to the public. Happy Father’s Day, Drake!