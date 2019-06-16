‘Bachelor In Paradise’s Chris & Krystal Married: Couple Weds 1 Year After Meeting On Show

Congratulations are in order for season five ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couple, Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson — they’re officially married less than one year after getting engaged on the show!

It’s official: We have another Bachelor in Paradise success story on our hands! Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who got engaged during the finale of the show last summer, returned to Mexico less than one year later to tie the knot, they confirmed to People on June 16. The wedding went down during filming of season six of the show, giving the new contestants a look at what can happen when the BIP process really works! Other Bachelor in Paradise stars like Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Tilley and Ben Higgins were on-hand to celebrate the wedding, while Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony.

Chris and Krystal were dubbed as the ‘villains’ when they competed on Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, respectively. It was a match made in heaven when they got together in Paradise, and fans got to see a whole new side of them as their love story unfolded on the show. Despite haters’ doubts that the romance wouldn’t last in the real world, Chris and Krystal eventually moved in together and have been going strong! Since their relationship was only possible because of Bachelor in Paradise, it made sense that they would return to the place they first met for the nuptials.

Bachelor in Paradise has proven to be a breeding ground for some of the most successful relationships in Bachelor nation. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met and got engaged on the show’s second season, and now they’re married with one child and a second on the way. During season three, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass formed an unlikely relationship, which led them to walk down the aisle, as well. They also have their second baby on the way. Season 4 couple, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, recently got engaged after meeting on the show, as well.

Then, of course, there’s Ashley and Jared, who met on the show’s second season, but did not continue their relationship off the show because he made it clear he only considered her a friend. It took almost three years for Jared to come around and realize his feelings for Ashley — now, they’re engaged and set to tie the knot this August!