David Beckham, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Celebrate Father’s Day With Their Families – Cute Pics

Father’s Day is here! Everyone from Gigi Hadid to the Beckhams are celebrating with their families today – and there are plenty of sweet pics to prove it!

Happy Father’s Day! Today, June 16, is all about celebrating all the great dads in the world, so in honor of this holiday, we’ve decided to round up some posts from celebrities partaking in the festivities. From throwback photos to pictures of famous dads with their kids, the stars have been honoring all the great dads in their lives all day long.

Since they’re in the U.K., the royal family got a head start on Americans in celebrating Father’s Day. Early this morning, the official Instagram account for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted a sweet photo of the Duke of Sussex holding his 1-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The baby held onto his dad’s index finger as Harry held him in his other arm. “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the caption read.

But Prince Harry isn’t the only one having a special day today. Gigi Hadid paid tribute to her dad Mohamed Hadid with a photo from her childhood. “Happy Father’s Day to the inimitable @mohamedhadid I love you more than words !!!!! Thank you for life’s greatest gifts @mariellemama @lanzybear @bellahadid @anwarhadid and for inspiring us in all the ways you do,” she captioned the throwback photo.

David Beckham is another celeb dad that we adore, who’s also getting the Father’s Day treatment today. Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram account to honor her husband and the father of their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham. Victoria posted a sweet pic of the retired soccer player with their three youngest kids, captioning the image, “Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses @davidbeckham x.”

Kim Kardashian also honored her own husband, Kanye West, whom she shares four kids with – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. “Happy Fathers Day! You are the best daddy to our kids!!! We love you so much!” she captioned a series of pics of ‘Ye with her and their two eldest children. Want to see even more cute pics of celeb dads with their kids? Then head up to the gallery above!