Caitlyn Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson By Not Including Him In Father’s Day Roundup Of KarJenner Dads

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated Father’s Day on Instagram by wishing all of the dads in her life a Happy Father’s Days – well, except for one.

Caitlyn Jenner, 69, was petty in absolutely the best way. She honored Father’s Day by posting a series of pics featuring the men who were and are fathers in her life. The pictures included her own dad, William Hugh Jenner, Burt Jenner, Brandon Jenner, Kanye West, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Travis Scott. The non-Jenner last names included in the list were the fathers of her kids and step-kids. Noticeably missing? Tristan Thompson, 28, who had one-year-old baby True with Khloé Kardashian, 34.

“To all the dads in my life- happy Father’s Day,” Caitlyn captioned the post. “Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis – Happy Father’s Day!” Tristan was involved in a huge scandal back in February when he kissed Jordyn Woods, 21, who was 21-year-old Kylie Jenner’s best friend. It came as a huge shock to the world, and was seen as a huge betrayal to Khloé and the family that they built. Fans absolutely loved the shade that Caitlyn cast on Tristan on the holiday celebrating dads.

While we have yet to see a reaction from Khloé, Kim Kardashian, 38, commented on the pic and didn’t seem to notice that anything was different. Or, if she did – she didn’t make note of it. “So sweet! Happy Fathers Day ❤️❤️❤️,” Kim commented.

“Happy Father’s Day to everyone except Tristan,” one fan commented on the post. Another person said, “Damn she said forget Tristan *ss huh!!?? 🤣🤣” One person remarked, “She talked about the great fathers. Of course tristan isn’t included.” Another fan wrote, “Why would she mention Tristan? That guy has done nothing but cause hurt to the family!”

We’ll have to continue keeping up to see if anyone else from the family reacts or responds to Caitlyn’s small jab at Tristan!