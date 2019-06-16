Crystal Fox Gushes Over Working With Zoe Kravitz On ‘Big Little Lies’: ‘I Adore Her’

Crystal Fox is coming to ‘Big Little Lies’ season 2 as Bonnie’s mom, Elizabeth. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Crystal about working alongside Zoe Kravitz, Bonnie’s complex dynamic with her mom, and more.

Crystal Fox will be making her first appearance as Elizabeth in the June 16 episode of Big Little Lies. Elizabeth is a new character in season 2. Bonnie’s mom is briefly mentioned in Liane Moriarty’s book, which BLL is originally based on, but season 2 will explore Bonnie’s complicated relationship with her parents. Crystal opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Bonnie and Elizabeth’s dynamic and what to expect in the episodes to come. When asked what she could tease, Crystal said, “Just that the adage the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree may or may not be applicable here.”

As the premiere showed, Bonnie is having a hard time coping with the fact that she killed Perry. The fact that she and the other Monterey 5 women lied about what really happened on Trivia Night has only added more guilt to Bonnie’s shoulders. As for whether or not Elizabeth will be someone Bonnie can lean on, Crystal revealed: “I think all parents that want or choose to parent attempt to present themselves as available for their children, when and if they should need them. Elizabeth is no different but the choice to lean or not to lean will ultimately be up to Bonnie.”

Having Zoe Kravitz as an onscreen daughter was a real treat for Crystal. She said exploring Bonnie and Elizabeth’s complicated relationship with Zoe was “engaging, enriching, collaborative, creative, intimate, and safe! I adore her!” She had nothing but great things to say about the other cast members as well. “The chemistry on set is like walking into a room full of wonderful, warm, talented, gracious, powerhouses!” Crystal gushed. “And as an artist gifted to be invited into such a space, you want to not only rise to the occasion but soar! In this particular environment, I have to say, the men are pretty amazing, too.”

Meryl Streep is also new to season 2, playing Perry’s mom, Mary Louise Wright. Crystal didn’t get to meet Meryl until after production had wrapped but she said it “was an answer to a lifelong dream” when she did. “She is everything and more than I’d dreamt of,” Crystal gushed. “So gracious, warm, kind, and human! Thank God!”

Crystal admitted that when she learned that she had gotten the role of Elizabeth, she thought was being “terribly punked.” She added, “As a fan of the show, I was just looking forward to waiting and watching like everyone else. This opportunity never crossed my mind as a possibility! What a gift and I am eternally grateful to casting giant David Rubin all of the other powers that be who made this moment happen!” Big Little Lies season 2 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.