Tiffany Haddish stepped out on the red carpet of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards looking flawless in a one-sleeved silver sequined dress with a slit.

Tiffany Haddish, 39, was one of the best dressed stars at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, which was taped at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on June 15, and we can’t look away! The gorgeous comedienne stepped out in a silver dress that had one long sleeve and a slit. It showed off her amazing figure as she paired the look with matching strappy heels and dangling earrings.

It’s no surprise Tiffany looks as great as she does considering she has quite the duty at the popular awards show. The Girls Trip star is set to present the Trailblazer Award to her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, for her achievements in the industry. Previous recipients of the award include Lena Waithe, Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, Emma Watson and Emma Stone. Tiffany’s speech about Jada is sure to be heartfelt and hilarious, as with most of the things she does, so we definitely can’t wait to see it!

Tiffany’s no stranger to the MTV Movie & TV Awards. She has been a presenter, nominee and even a host at last year’s ceremony. This year’s host will be Shazam! star Zachary Levi and there’s a plethora of talented nominees from some of the greatest films and television series in the past year. Some of the biggest categories of the night include Best Movie, Best Show, Best Performance in a Movie, and Best Performance in a Show. In addition to Tiffany, some of the presenters for this year’s festivities are Aubrey Plaza, David Spade, Daniel Levy and Shameik Moore.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.