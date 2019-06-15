‘RHOBH’ Cast Fears Bravo ‘May Try To Keep’ Lisa Vanderpump & ‘Bring In An Ally For Her’

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast is not feeling at ease over the fact that Lisa Vanderpump is not returning to the show next season, and they think the network still has some surprising things in store.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, definitely caused a wrinkle in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she decided not to return for its 10th season, and now we’re learning that the cast members are weary of the future, since they’re not convinced she’s cutting ties completely. “The ladies still believe Lisa isn’t walking away for good quite yet and they know her relationships with the network are strong, so they know they may try to keep Lisa and bring in an ally for her, so of course they’re all scared to lose their jobs,” a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s still too soon to tell who will stay and who will go for next season.”

In addition to quitting the show, Lisa didn’t show up to the season nine reunion, causing some frustration from some of the castmates. “The ladies of RHOBH were disappointed and surprised that Lisa Vanderpump didn’t show,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us . “They all really thought she would show and they all wanted the chance to talk to her calmly.” Ever since the infamous “puppygate scandal” Lisa and some of the cast members have been on the outs, which led to a lot of drama and even a lie detector test, which Lisa took at the end of the ninth season. Now that Lisa is not planning on continuing the show, things still remained unsettled between the ladies.

Although the issues from the past season that need to be settled seemed to revolve around the rescue dog Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, Kyle Richards, 50, insisted the feud with Lisa had much more meaning to it and had been in the making for years. “It was about years of this sort of like, setting things up and the truth is — I said this at the reunion, which I’m not supposed to say…you know, if it had been Lisa Rinna, I could almost understand it because they don’t like each other. They’ve had issues,” Kyle said on the June 12 episode of Jenny McCarthy‘s podcast. “But this is supposed to be one of her best friends…It wasn’t about the dog, it was just a pattern.”