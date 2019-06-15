Porsha Williams Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Cute Pics Of Daughter PJ & More

Porsha Williams slayed the game on social media these past few days, so we’ve decided to name her Instagram Queen of the Week!

Porsha Williams is always killing it on social media, but she really came through this week. Over the past few days, we’ve seen her share everything from flawless beauty looks to adorable videos of her daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley. It’s this dedication to updating her followers (on both her account and the one she made explicitly for her baby) that earned her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!

Porsha kicked off the week by sharing stunning photos of herself looking like an actual princess. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posed for pictures in a jaw-dropping white chiffon gown with a plunging neckline and double thigh-high slits. She styled her long hair in loose waves that cascaded down over her shoulders. “Miss me? Hair: @gonakedhair #PjsMuva,” she captioned the gorgeous set of pics.

The reality star followed her post up with some cute shots of her 2-month-old child. In one cute pic, baby PJ was wrapped in a towel and smiling for the camera. Porsha captioned it, “How did I get so lucky to be your mommy @pilarjhena #BathTime.” She later shared another sweet pic of PJ sleeping in her mother’s arms.

The PJ pics and videos kept coming further into the week as well. On June 12, Porsha shared a clip of her daughter rocking two adorable tiny ponytails. “You like your ponytails? Hmm?” the reality star asked her daughter in the clip. “Aw, P. You like your ponytails?” Porsha then added, “Yes girl… You better work it honey, work them ponytails, PJ. Ooh, PJ got ponytails.” So cute!

We can’t wait to see what Porsha shares on social media next week! In the meantime, head up to the gallery above to see even more pics of her!