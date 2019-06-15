‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey Will Reunite On Bravo’s NYC Pride Float: It’ll Be ‘Dramatic’

Despite their ongoing feud, Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey will have a dramatic reunion on ‘RHOA’ aboard the Bravo NYC Pride float, even though they still have no interest in talking to each other.

Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 filming is underway and even though NeNe Leakes, 51, still hasn’t started filming because of a contract dispute, that’s all about to change. She’s going to be tying up loose ends and begin taping soon and when she does, she’s going to come face to face with Cynthia Bailey, 52, who she hasn’t spoken to since their dramatic season 11 reunion showdown. They’re not going to get some intimate setting to try to settle things either, as they’re going to be riding aboard Bravo’s Pride float in NYC’s World Pride Parade at the end of June.

“Nene will 100% for sure be coming back to Housewives, however, she’s viewing this season a little differently now — It’s solely a job for her. She hasn’t signed her contract quite yet, but she will be kicking this season off for her in what will probably be a dramatic situation from the get go as she is going to begin filming her first scenes of the season with Cynthia Bailey on the Bravo float for WorldPride in New York City on June 30th. It’ll be the first time they may be forced to really talk, but neither is interested in reconciling right now. They both find the entire situation petty and childish and have no interest in talking still,” a source close to the RHOA production tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Nene isn’t looking forward to filming with Cynthia, but she isn’t nervous or scared. It’s her paycheck and she’s clearly earned it as she’ll be making somewhere in the 7 figures, so that part she is happy about,” our insider continues. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, NeNe is working out a new contract which is why she hasn’t started filming the new season of RHOA alongside the rest of the cast. “Nene is disappointed to not be filming right now but it’s really important for her to be compensated fairly. After all, she’s an OG Housewife and knows her worth and won’t settle for what doesn’t work contractually for her,” our source revealed.

The women are still at odds over how Cynthia told NeNe that Kenya Moore, 48, had turned down an invite to the launch event for her new peach bellini drink in the season 11 finale. But instead she showed up, leaving NeNe feeling blindsided and lied to. That caused her to have a massive falling out with Cynthia and the two haven’t spoken since the volatile reunion taping.