Jada Pinkett Smith, Dwayne Johnson & More Red Carpet Arrivals At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Some of our favorite stars arrived at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica on June 15, looking fabulous on the red carpet & we rounded up all of the arrivals!

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 15 and so many of our favorite celebrities arrived on the red carpet looking glamorous. The award show, hosted by Zachary Levi, was jam-packed with the hottest celebs including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, who is a Generation Award recipient, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, who is being honored with the Trailblazer Award.

Lizzo, who is set to perform at the show, arrived on the red carpet in her true glamorous style, when she rocked a skintight neon lime green dress with a fur-trimmed off-the-shoulder neckline. Singer Bazzi, also arrived looking fabulous, as he is set to perform his hit song, Paradise. Meanwhile, gorgeous ladies Mischa Barton and Chanel West Coast arrived in sparkly dresses. Mischa opted to wear a black gown with a sheer long-sleeve bodice, while Chanel opted to wear a skintight gold long-sleeve mini dress with sheer panels on the front.

Also in attendance was Aubrey Plaza looking gorgeous, as well as Haley Lu Richardson, who’s nominated for the Breakthrough Performance award for her role in the movie, Five Feet Apart. Presenters, Dave Bautista and David Spade, arrived looking dapper, while most of the cast from Stranger Things, including Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp hit the red carpet looking adorable, as always.

Some of our other favorite stars on the carpet who are also presenting at the awards show, were Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy, who both star in the highly anticipated new movie The Kitchen, which comes out this August, looked stunning on the red carpet.

Our favorite Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina stars, Kiernan Shipka, Gavin Leatherwood, and Ross Lynch all arrived looking amazing, as they all posed together. While Tiffany Haddish and Tessa Thompson were also in attendance looking gorgeous, as always.

There were so many of the hottest celebs on the red carpet which you can see when you click through the gallery above, and the show officially airs on Monday, June 17 at 9PM ET on MTV.