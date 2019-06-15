Lala Kent stepped out and posed in a sexy black lace ensemble on the red carpet of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, CA on June 15 and the look definitely made a lasting impression!

All eyes were on Lala Kent, 29, when she stepped out on the red carpet of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on June 15! The model was decked out in a black lace ensemble that was long-sleeved and included tight fitted leggings with a black open-front skirt that tied around her waist. The look also showed a lot of skin underneath, making it very sexy and steamy on the carpet!

It’s no surprise Lala would turn up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards looking amazing. Her reality show, Vanderpump Rules, is nominated in the Reality Royalty category so it will definitely be exciting to see if she and her castmates get to bring home a memorable trophy! From her appearance on the show to her fashion choice at events like tonight, Lala sure knows how to inspire and impress her many admirers.

In addition to Lala’s amazing fashion choice, this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony has a lot of exciting things in store. From incredible nominees in some of the biggest films and television series of the past year such as Kiernan Shipka, Lady Gaga, and Robert Downey Jr., to incredible presenters such as David Spade, Daniel Levy, and Aubrey Plaza, the popular event is sure to be a memorable one! Shazam! star Zachary Levi is set to host the festivities and Jada Pinkett Smith will receive the prestigious Trailblazer Award, which will be presented to her by her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.