Kiernan Shipka was a gorgeous sight to see in a brightly colored figure-flattering dress with wild patterns on the red carpet of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which taped on June 15 in Santa Monica, CA.

Kiernan Shipka, 19, is one of the exciting nominees and presenters at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which is being taped at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on June 15, and she sure dressed her best for the event! The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star wore a sleeveless fitted dress that was cut-out in one shoulder area and ended just above her ankles. The eye-catching ensemble had a main design with brown and black colors as well as neon colored accents and patterns all over it, and she paired the look with matching black and neon green strappy heels.

This has been one of the best years of Kiernan’s career and her nomination for an MTV Movie & TV Award reflects that! The talented actress is nominated in the Best Performance in a Show category for her role as Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Netflix show, which is based on the Archie comic book series, has gained a lot of fans since its premiere in Oct. 2018. As the title character of the series, Kiernan has proved her strengths as an actress in a tough industry and her opportunities at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and other events are just some of the ways she’s getting recognized for her achievements.

Kiernan joins a long list of talented actors and actresses in the past year’s films and television series at this year’s ceremony. Shazam! star Zachary Levi is set to host the popular award show and some of the other presenters and nominees include Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Aubrey Plaza, and David Spade.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.