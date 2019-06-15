Cynthia Bailey proved that she’s just as much of a Brooklyn Daly fan as we are in her latest Instagram video of the adorable baby giggling.

Cynthia Bailey, 52, is showing love for Kenya Moore’s daughter Brooklyn! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared an Instagram video on June 14 of adorable little Brooklyn, who is seven months old. The clip showed someone saying off-camera, “Hi Brooklyn,” and the baby responding with utter joy, smiles, and giggles.

Cynthia clearly loves her co-star’s baby. She captioned the post, “steals my 💞 every time @thebrooklyndaly @thekenyamoore @thebaileywinecellar.” She steals our heart every time, too! While things appear well between the two women now, their friendship did stir up some drama on their reality television show last season. Kenya, 48, attended Cynthia’s party toward the end of the show, which caused a bit of chaos among the women.

“Kenya felt hurt to have not been asked to be back on RHOA this season,” a source close to Kenya revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kenya knew she was going to cause a lot of chatter and drama by showing up to Cynthia‘s party on the RHOA finale which is why she did it.”

“At the end of the day though, Kenya really did want to support Cynthia,” our insider continued. “Kenya originally wasn’t going to go because she was 8 months pregnant during filming, but she felt fine enough to go and decided to show up and didn’t find it a big deal not to share that with the other ladies.”

We’re glad to see the two are fine, despite the drama that happened due to Kenya coming to Cynthia’s party. We’ll definitely have to tune in to the next season of RHOA to see the aftermath of that situation – especially since Kenya is coming back to the show! For now, we’ll just have to survive with just precious videos of Kenya’s daughter!