Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Fires Back After Cheating Scandal: ‘I Never Touched This Girl’

Meghan King Edmonds’ husband Jim Edmonds is strongly denying that anything physical ever went down with the woman he was sexting, saying he never touched her.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds‘ husband Jim was forced to admit to an online affair after a website posted texts of a sexual nature between him and another woman. The 48-year-old retired baseball player is now coming back swinging at claims that the relationship was ever physical. “These are such false allegations, what a joke. It’s amazing what people can make up. This chick was mad at me for turning her down,” he told Us Weekly on June 15. Two days prior he admitted to the outlet to sending the texts, which caused Meghan to pen a heartbreaking blog post.

“I did send the texts, which was wrong,” Jim continued. “But I never touched this girl or ever met her until — I met her once for one minute underneath the stadium in Atlanta to find out why she wanted to set me up and was threatening to say we had an affair. For no reason other than for me to give her money.”

On June 13 Jim came clean after AllAboutTheTea.com posted the texts between him and another woman while Meghan was pregnant with their daughter in 2016. At the time he told Us that, “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

He added “Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife.” Meghan, 34, found out herself about the sexting by reading it online and confronted her husband about it. She then on June 14 penned a heartbreaking blog post about how betrayed she felt that he was exchanging lewd messages with another women, including nude pics.

“Do I believe him? I don’t know. Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me,” she wrote. “It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgement. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn’t everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?”

“How can one person decide to utterly ruin me? It’s not fair. I sob so much my face stings from the salt from my tears. I am exhausted,” she added, noting how Jim as left her feeling “abandoned and lonely.”