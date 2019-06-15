Jessie J Gushes Over Meeting BF Channing Tatum’s Daughter Everly, 6: ‘She’s Absolutely Lovely’

Jessie J spoke about how great Channing Tatum’s daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan is in a new interview.

Jessie J, 31, has met Channing Tatum’s daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, 38, and Jessie is a big fan of the six-year-old girl! “God no,” Jessie said after The Times asked her if it was hard to meet the young girl. “She’s just six and absolutely lovely.” Jessie and Channing’s relationship started in Oct. 2018, and Jessie also spoke about the pressures of being a celebrity and in a new relationship.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” the singer said. “We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…” But she did say just a bit more about her boyfriend.

“Oh, I’m very happy on 21 Jump Street!” Jessie said – Channing starred in the 2012 comedy flick. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important!”

The couple has been enjoying their time together so far, from showing off their PDA on a London spring date, to Channing and daughter Everly, 6, attending one of Jessie’s concerts together.

Just last month, Channing left a flirty comment in a since-deleted Jessie Instagram pic, in which he said “Can I be the snack?” on her post. While Jessie seemingly wants to take the relationship slow and not let the public in too much to her life with Channing, we’re glad it has been mostly smooth-sailing for two thus far!