Jada Pinkett Smith Stuns At The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards — See Pics

Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, looked gorgeous at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 15 when she looked stunning on the red carpet in this silver sequin ensemble. Not only did Jada look gorgeous at the award show, hosted by Zachary Levi, she is also being honored with the Trailblazer Award.

Jada looked gorgeous in a full silver sequin suit featuring a fitted blazer with two black satin lapels paired with matching skintight skinny leg trousers. Under the blazer, which was closed with just one single button. Under the blazer, she rocked a thin black V-neck shirt that showed off ample cleavage. Jada topped her look off with a pair of black patent leather pointy-toed pumps and dazzling diamond rings and earrings.

As for her glam, Jada rocked her brown bob slicked back with a bouffant on top, opting for minimal makeup other than super long lashes and metallic silver eyeshadow.

Jada always makes a statement, no matter what event it is. Just recently, on June 5, she was the special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live in LA when she rocked a seriously sexy outfit. She threw on a pair of emerald green satin baggy trousers paired with a matching green bralette, which was covered by a see-through gold chainmail top. She topped her look off with simple metallic gold ankle-strap sandals.