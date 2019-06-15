Drake Celebrates Raptors Winning NBA Finals & Steph Curry Calls To Congratulate Him

Steph Curry called Drake to congratulate him about the Toronto Raptors defeating his team, the Golden State Warriors, in the NBA Championship, and they had a memorable exchange.

Drake, 32, was proud to show his enthusiasm when his favorite NBA team, the Toronto Raptors won the final NBA championship by beating the Golden State Warriors with a final score of 114-110 on June 13, and one of the perks of the win included a congratulatory phone call from Warriors basketball legend Steph Curry! In a video on Closeup360, 31-year-old Steph can be seen holding his phone while it appears to be in video chat mode as he talks to the rapper and congratulates him. “Congrats, bro,” Steph says in the clip. “Thank you for that,” Drake happily replied. “It’s a tough one, like ahhh! I hate seeing it,” Steph continued, expressing his sadness for the Warriors loss. “I know, I know,” Drake sympathized as Steph laughed and let him know “it’s all good”. “Enjoy it, man, it’s big time for you, you, the whole city, everybody,” the skilled athlete said. “Y’all deserve it, man. Congrats.” They continued to give each other “much love” and made jokes before hanging up. Check out the video of Steph calling Drake HERE!

Steph’s phone call to Drake, whose hometown is Toronto, was definitely a reflection of his good sportsmanship and it was great to see the two get along so well after a tough championship. Drake has been making headlines for his unwavering support of the Raptors at many of their games this season, so you can bet he was right there, front and center, to celebrate in their glorious NBA Championship win, a first for the team. The music star posed with the championship trophy and revelled in confetti in many eye-catching photos from celebrations of the victory.

Shortly after the epic win, Drake showed his love for the Raptors with a memorable speech that even threw some shade at the Warriors. “Listen, this is just poetic. Look at everything happening,” he said in the speech. “The 606, Kyle Lowry with the [championship] ring. Kawhi Leonard bringing the ‘ship to the city… That dynasty’s over! That’s all I know.”

Drake and all the members of the Raptors will most likely continue celebrating the win for as long as possible until the next season starts and then we can be sure the excitement and anticipation will start all over again!