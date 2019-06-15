Drake Drops Two Hard-Hitting New Tracks In Celebration Of Toronto Raptors NBA Win

Drake is basking in the sweet taste of victory by releasing new music. With Rick Ross on one of the two tracks, Drizzy just delivered multiple bangers to add to your summer playlist.

Drake, 32, is celebrating the Toronto Raptors June 13 win against the Golden State Warriors with new music. After his hometown team became NBA champions for the first time, Drizzy dropped not one but TWO new tracks, and they ring of victory from start to finish. One song is entitled “Omerta,” while the second is called “Money In The Grave” and features fellow rapper Rick Ross. The fiery new tracks are already receiving high praise from the six rapper’s dedicated fanbase. “Thank you Drake for this weekend’s quotables,” one fan said in response to the songs’ release late into the night.

What better way to celebrate his teams win than with new music? The “Drake Curse” officially came to an end when the Raptors beat out the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with a 114-110 victory. The “In My Feelings” rapper has often been trolled for supposedly bringing bad luck to the sports team, so it’s no surprise he was thrilled with the big win. Of course, it seemed like the perfect time to drop a slew of hot new tracks. Drizzy delivered the news on Instagram Live, saying that he’s “been waiting to drop it anyway” and also mentioned that he’ll be the one designing the rings for the Raptors.

Drake may not have been in attendance but he was sure to share his excitement with the world. In a post-game interview, an elated Drake told reporters: “We did this off of heart. We did this off of love. We willed this into existence and we manifested it.” He even remarked that the win was “poetic.” Now, with two new tracks under his belt, Drake’s post-game celebration rages on. Listen to “Omerta” and “Money In The Grave” for yourself, below!

Drake’s new tracks arrived just one week after he shook fans to the core with a Chris Brown collab track, “No Guidance.” The joint track was the first for Drake and Chris since they squashed their beef on stage in Los Angeles in October 2018.