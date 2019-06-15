Cardi B Posts Hilarious Pic Of Daughter Kulture’s Head Photoshopped Onto The Rapper’s Body

Cardi B took to Instagram on June 14 to have some fun with photo cropping by taking a pic of her 11-month-old daughter Kulture’s face and putting it on a pic of her body in a robe.

Cardi B, 26, couldn’t help but make her fans laugh when she used a hilarious crop of her 11-month-old daughter Kulture‘s head to express her dislike of the internet. The rapper posted a photo of herself with her arms crossed while wearing a red robe and looking upset on her Instagram account and then posted the same photo with her face replaced by a photo of Kulture’s face, and it was quite the memorable stunt. “I hate the internet,” she captioned the photos.

It didn’t take long for her followers to react to her antics with great responses. “Omg I love it 🤣,” one response read. “It’s cute Cardi 😂🥰 girl your baby is GORGEOUS 🙏🏼,” another read. “her little head fits so well lmfao,” read another. In addition to all the positive feedback, there were definitely a lot of laughing emojis!

This isn’t the first time Cardi’s showed off an adorable pic of her precious daughter. On June 10, she shared various pics of the tot in celebration of her turning 11 months. One featured her holding sunglasses while another showed her in the cutest dress and bucket hat. Cardi couldn’t contain an emotional caption to go along with the memorable pics. “My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😢😢what’s wrong with me ? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine. I’m madly ,overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️,” the caption read.

Kulture, whose father is Offset, 27, will celebrate her first birthday in July and Cardi’s already making big plans for the special day. A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that the proud mother wants to “go all out” for her baby girl and her hubby is supporting her every step of the way. ”Cardi will go all out for Kulture’s first birthday and Offset fully supports whatever Cardi wants to do,” the source explained. “Cardi is over the top with everything that she does, and her love for Kulture is like no other and she will do whatever it takes to give her the best birthday party ever.”