BTS fans gathered together for the beginning of the exciting 5th muster and Jungkook left a lasting impression with his incredible rap skills during the concert!

The 5th muster is here and BTS fans are already gushing over a moment in the first performance! The army gathered together in Busan on June 15 to kickoff the annual fan gathering and concert event, which is set to take place over the course of two weekends in both Busan and Seoul, South Korea, and all eyes were on Jungkook when he busted into a memorable rap during the band’s playful diss song “Ddaeng”. The talented artist looked comfortable and confident on stage during the iconic moment and it didn’t take long for fans who were at the show or just watching a clip on the internet express their joy and compliment him!

“RAPPER JUNGKOOK IS COMING!!! BUSAN’S PRIDEEEE,” one tweet read in response to a video of Jungkook’s rap. “I am so happy you enjoyed and had a lot of fun jungkook also you killed the rap in ddaeng we got to see RAPPER JUNGKOOK,” another read. “RM letting Jungkook rap some of his parts in ‘Ddaeng’ That I didn’t expect lol <3 I want full video,” a third tweet read. Fellow BTS members RM, Suga, and J-Hope, are known for being the main voices on “Ddaeng” so Jungkook’s live rap sequence in the song was AMAZING!

Jungkook surprising fans with the rap during the song was definitely a highlight of the muster, which is sure to get even better as the event goes on. The word “muster”, of course means a battling of troops, but it’s also the clever term that’s been used to name the formal annual fan gathering of BTS fans. It’s been a highly anticipated event for the BTS ARMY since it includes the boys meeting some fans and putting on special performances just for them. The June 15 show, which is part of the first part of the event, took place in Jimin and Jungkook’s hometown of Busan at the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium and is set to continue on June 16. Part 2 will take place in Seoul at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena on June 22 and 23rd.

We’re excited to see more videos from the epic BTS fan gathering this week and next, and look forward to more eye-catching moments!