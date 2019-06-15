Blac Chyna Slams Rob Kardashian For Not Allowing Dream On Her Reality Show & Disses ‘KUWTK’ Ratings

Blac Chyna is filming her own reality show and is furious that Rob Kardashian is trying to prevent their daughter Dream being a part of it. She’s slamming him and his family’s reality show in a rant.

Blac Chyna is fuming mad at ex Rob Kardashian for sicking his lawyers on her to prevent her from including their daughter Dream in her new docuseries. She’s taping The Real Blac Chyna for the streaming service Zeus and naturally the two-year-old is a big part of her life and she wants to highlight precious moments with her little girl. But Rob, 32, is refusing to give his consent to film Dream. On June 15, she fired off an angry message at him via Instagram and managed to get in some serious digs at Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the process.

“As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child,’ Dream Kardashian, appearing on my show ‘The Real Blac Chyna.’ Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show,” she began.

“First and foremost I would never allow my 2-year-old daughter to be subjected to ‘long hours’ on the set. Also, the very real and intense drama that happened between my mother and I, during the filming of ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ took place outside of the presence of my daughter,” Chyna, 30, said. “I would never allow my daughter to be present as me and my mom tried to work through our many issues to reach peace in our relationship.”

“Again, had Rob directly contacted me to discuss, he would have learned that as Executive Producer of my show, I have the ability to control which scenes are included in the show,” Chyna explained. Then she went in for the kill pointing out that Dream has appeared on KUWTK without her consent so Rob is being a hypocrite by not allowing her the same favor.