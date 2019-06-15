Andy Cohen Jokes That He’s A ‘Soccer Mom’ After Buying SUV Just To Lug Around His 4-Month-Old Son’s Things

Andy Cohen is loving fatherhood so far – he spoke about how much his life has changed since his son, Benjamin Allen, was brought into the world in February.

Andy Cohen, 51, is adjusting to life as a dad after son Benjamin Allen was born on Feb. 4. “The gear, dude,” Andy joked while on Late Night with Seth Meyers on June 13. “I used to be Mr. Summer. I was a mobile unit, I could go anywhere, light as a feather, flip flops, maybe bring my dog, maybe not. Had a convertible, like wow. Now I was in the market to get a SUV to schlep all the stuff. I’m like, wow, I’m so weighted down.”

“I keep looking at the convertibles, I’m going to the SUVs…I got an SUV,” Andy continued. “I’m a soccer mom!” Andy also added about fatherhood, “It’s amazing, he’s a little lovebug.” Besides having to get a more practical car for his son and his belongings, Andy has also had to get used to how he just navigates in public places.

Andy admitted that he didn’t even think of using the elevator in an airport, and thought he could transport baby Ben in his stroller via the escalator, but someone informed him he needs to take the elevator now with his son.

We’re sure it’s a lot to get used to, but Andy appears to be doing just fine so far adjusting to being a parent! We love all of his adorable pics with baby Ben, and we hope Andy and Ben have a spectacular Father’s Day tomorrow together – it’s their first one as father and son!