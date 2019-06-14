Wendy Williams Is ‘Having Fun’ Exploring The Single Life & Loves That Her Ex Is ‘Paying Attention’

Wendy Williams has never felt more ‘free’ now that she’s dating! The host is aware that her ex, Kevin Hunter has seen her out and enjoying her new life — and, she’s certainly enjoying that. Wendy’s in the ‘best place’ she’s been in a long time.

Nothing can bring down Wendy Williams‘ spirit now that she’s a single woman! Yes, that’s right — the talk show host is still single, despite her ongoing fling with her 27-year-old beau, Marc Tomblin. “Wendy Williams is having a lot of fun living and exploring the single life right now,” a source close to the host tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY! “Wendy is so happy to have Marc to keep her spirits up right now. He’s been making a very hard time in her life much easier,” the insider says. noting that despite their recent PDA outings, “she doesn’t call him her boyfriend, she just calls him her friend, although she seems to really like him.”

Now that Wendy’s living in her own apartment in New York City, she’s been able go out more and enjoy things with Marc, that she hasn’t in a long time. “When she’s with him she’s able to laugh and have fun and enjoy life. He takes her mind off her divorce and all the drama that has come with it,” the source reveals. Not to mention, it’s been great for the host to experience life with a younger man. “It’s been good for Wendy’s ego and no doubt it will make Kevin jealous, but this new romance is way more than just a way to make her ex [Kevin Hunter Sr.] jealous — Marc is helping her feel good again,” the insider explains.

A second source went on to admit that Wendy is “fully aware” that her estranged husband is most likely “paying attention” to her new relationship. However, “she’s not putting too much thought into it other than she’s the fact that she’s enjoying herself and the luxury of being single,” the second insider says. “She feels free and is so much happier right now in her life. She’s been in the best place she has for awhile now and is truly enjoying relaxing and enjoying her hiatus.”