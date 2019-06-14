‘Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Reveals His Dad Has Relapsed After Going To Rehab For Drug Addiction

Though Tyler Baltierra’s father has worked hard to get kick drugs, the ‘Teen Mom OG’ star revealed that his dad recently relapsed and they’re now ‘back to square one.’

“My dad, he’s relapsed,” Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra, 27, said about his father, Butch Baltierra, 56, on the June 4 episode of Coffee Convos, a podcast hosted by Teen Mom alum Kail Lowry and Chrisley Knows Best star Lindsie Chrisley. Tyler, along with Catelynn Lowell, 27, opened up about his father’s past struggles with drug addiction and how he’s still battling those personal demons. “He’s in the middle of the relapse right now. So, that’s the reality of that situation. So, right now, we go back to square one and do this whole relapse thing and kind of ride this train out.”

Prior to this revelation, Tyler said that both his father and sister, Amber, have worked hard to get sober. Tyler also said he recently traveled to Texas to present Amber with her one-year sobriety chip. As for Butch’s future on Teen Mom OG, Tyler said that his dad will be on the next season. “He’s filmed a couple scenes. I went down there – this season, you’ll see me go down there multiple times. He moved to Texas. He got out of rehab he did his sober living. All that stuff. My sister ended going in right after him,” Tyler said around the 00:43:00 mark.

Tyler gave an update on his family’s wellbeing in January 2019. “Writing this with tears in my eyes because words can’t express the amount of peace & joy I feel in my heart. After seeing these two at their lowest & now seeing them sober & steadily climbing, I just can’t say enough how proud I am of both of them!” he captioned an Instagram pic of all three of them. “I am a firm believer that the power of unconditional love in a family can truly transform the dynamic & I’m just so happy to call these two my family. I love you both SO MUCH & I’m SO PROUD OF YOU!!! @xoambularxo @baltierramtv”

Tyler and Catelynn welcomed their third child, daughter Vaeda Luma, in February 2019. Sine the birth of Vaeda, Tyler has been going the extra mile in ensuring Catelynn avoids postpartum depression, an affliction she’s suffered before. “He’s so tuned in to what’s going on with her and has been doing everything he can to make sure she’s in a good space emotionally and not getting too overwhelmed,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone around her is watching closely and trying to be really proactive when it comes to helping her stay in a good place. Tyler’s been extra protective of her.”