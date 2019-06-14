Tiny Reveals Her New EP, ‘Where I’m At’ Takes You ‘Deeper’ Into Her Romance With Tip

Tiny Harris’ new music will take fans all the way to the bedroom for a deep dive into her 18-year romance with T.I., she revealed on the HollywoodLife podcast! The singer, whose new EP, ‘Where I’m At’ drops on July 12, said her truth will be revealed in her new songs.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, is about to take fans on a rollercoaster of emotions when her new solo EP, Where I’m At, is released on July 12. Her forthcoming music is not only a way for her to connect with her fans on a deeper level, but it’s also a way for her to share more intimate details about her longtime romance with her “one and only,” T.I., 38.

“I’m excited about the project because it goes more in depth about my story, my life,” she said on the HollywoodLife podcast [LISTEN HERE] in early June. “I have a few songs that will take you deeper into my relationship,” Tiny revealed, explaining, “A lot of people usually want to know or feel like they know what’s going on from the blogs or whatever, and a lot of it is not true.”

Soon, fans will be able to hear Tiny’s whole truth, while also being introduced to her alter ego, Ryder — a sultry side of her that only T.I. has seen in the bedroom. “You’ll be able to hear a lot of it from me. There are sounds that aren’t, well, necessarily what Tiny would be saying about the married life with kids and everything,” she explained. “I have that flip side, which is my alter ego Ryder.” Half of Tiny’s solo EP will contain tracks by her, with the latter half of the music coming from Ryder. “There’s so many good songs that I feel like are more in Ryder’s lane, but I’m going to do both,” she said.

Fans got a taste of Tiny’s new music when she dropped her single, “I F–kin <3 U” on May 2. — A song that declares her love for Tip, despite, their ups and downs. But, she admitted that the single was only a mild teaser of what she’s about to unleash on her full EP

Tiny went on to reveal that putting together Where I’m At was one of her easiest song-writing processes thus far. “[It was easy] because I wrote from my story and my emotions… Whatever I was feeling [at the time],” she explained, adding that “I F–Kin <3 U” came naturally to her.

The singer, who won a Grammy for her writing contributions on the TLC‘s hit “No Scrubs” in 2000, is more than ready to bare it all in her new music. And, she’s not holding back. Where I’m At will be available on all streaming platforms on July 12.