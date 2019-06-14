After finally confirming her new album, Taylor Swift delivered a brand new single & it’s everything Swifties had hoped for! Fans instantly raved over ‘You Need To Calm Down.’

The Reputation era is over, and Taylor Swift, 29, is welcoming a new chapter! The singer-songwriter has had fans waiting on the edge of their seats waiting for her to confirm a new album, and the news has finally arrived, in addition to a new song! Tay dropped her latest single, “You Need To Calm Down” on June 14 and it’s an instant bop. The track has fans all in their feels, and they’re flooding Twitter with praise. “TAYLOR JUST ENDED HOMOPHOBES, REPUBLICANS, TOXIC MASCULINITY AND ALL HATERS IN ONE 2 MINUTE AND 51 SECOND SONG AND THATS WHAT I CALL POWER #YouNeedToCalmDown,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “OMG I LOVE IT!! #YouNeedToCalmDown”

The new single is set to appear on Taylor’s forthcoming album. After much speculation, Tay finally confirmed her new studio album is coming on August 23 during a June 13 Instagram live session, and even dished on the title! Lover is set to be released later this summer, and her dedicated fanbase are freaking out about the good news. She even teased what the new record will sound like. “This album in tone is very romantic,” Taylor promised of the forthcoming record. “Not just simply thematically, like it’s all love songs or something. The idea of something being romantic…it doesn’t have to be a happy song.”

Taylor has been known to drop cryptic hints about her music in the past, and fans definitely saw this one coming. However, Tay doesn’t mind at all fans are always trying to figure out details of the album ahead of time. In fact, she thinks it’s sweet. “There’s a lot that i’ve been so excited about an wanted to wait until the right time. I’ve been so honored by your dedication to discovering Easter Eggs,” she said on June 13.

HollywoodLife will keep you posted on even more details about Taylor’s new album as they arrive, but until then, take a listen to the new single above!