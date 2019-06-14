‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Slams Bethenny Frankel For ‘Yelling’ At Her Child

Forget Luann De Lesseps. Bethenny Frankel’s biggest beef is with Sunny Hostin, who has yet to forgive the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star for yelling at her kid for playing too loud!

The blowup between Luann de Lesseps, 54, and Bethenny Frankel, 48, on the June 12 episode of Real Housewives of New York was brought to the table during the following day’s episode of The View. During the chat, co-host Sunny Hostin, 50, revealed that she has some unfinished business with Frankel. “I don’t know Bethenny, but I’ve seen that kind of behavior when Bethenny yelled at my child on the beach. … It was in the middle of the day, and my child was about 7, playing with other children at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and she said that her child was napping inside with the window open and that our children were being too loud on the beach.”

“[She] yelled at my child. I went out there and stood in front of my child and I yelled at her and told her, ‘adults speak to adults,’” Sunny added. This beef between Sunny and Bethenny has been simmering for years, as The View co-host brought up the incident in 2016, according to Us Weekly. Sunny clarified that she and Bethenny were renting neighboring houses in The Hamptons when this alleged shouting-match all went down. “She was very gracious later [and] sent me some of the Skinnygirl margarita stuff later,” she said in 2016. “Maybe she’s much nicer now, but she was pretty ugly to all of us.”

Back in 2019, Meghan McCain, 34, defended Bethenny while — unsurprisingly to anyone who has ever watched an episode of The View — bringing up her late father, Senator John McCain. “[Bethenny] sent me a very nice note after my dad died,” she said. “And I like her, and I wasn’t there on that beach in that scenario. I don’t have kids, as everyone knows.” Sunny chimed in, saying she “didn’t get a nice note.”

So, who will bury the hatchet first: Sunny and Bethenny, or Bethenny and Luann? During the June 12 episode of RHONY, Bethenny lashed out at Luann over mocking Tinsley Mortimer’s slurred speech and called out her self-centered behavior. “When’s the last time you asked me how I am about Dennis [Shields]?” Bethenny asked. “You are intolerable. You never change. You dined out on your sobriety, you’re dining out. Let me explain something to you clearly: Dennis helped you with your case 100 percent. When’s the last time you asked me how I feel about it. It’s unnerving. The truth hurts.”