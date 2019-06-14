Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sophia, 22, Looks Stunning In Yellow Slip Dress For Gala

Sophia Stallone was glowing in a sunny yellow slip dress for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on June 12! We’ve got the gorgeous pics of Sylvester Stallone’s eldest daughter.

Sophia Stallone is a ray of sunshine! The Sylvester Stallone‘s oldest daughter, 22, attended the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala on June 12 and looked so gorgeous in her gown! Sophia took to Instagram to share pics of her wearing a sunny yellow slip dress, cinched at the waist with a ribbon. The sleeveless number was practically glowing on her, bringing out the blonde highlights in her wavy hair.

For her beauty look, Sophia rocked a nude lip, contour and a bold brow. Her long locks were kept down in soft waves. She kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for a single, delicate gold necklace. She captioned the two pics, “last night after the LADFGala.”

Sophia wasn’t the only star in attendance at the gala. Katherine McNamara and Emily Osment were also among the celebrities who stepped out for the event’s 5th anniversary on Wednesday at the Dodger Stadium in LA.

Bruno Mars performed at the charity event, which raised more than $3 million and was attended by more than 2,000 guests. The LADF focuses on finding creative ways to create opportunities to engage children in sports programs and help them stay active while promoting academic success. We’re glad to see Sophia turn out for such a good cause. It doesn’t hurt that she also looked great while supporting the charity event!