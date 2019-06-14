Mindless Behavior’s Princeton Perez Returns To Music With Smooth Solo Track ‘Perfect World’

Princeton Perez’s 1st solo single, ‘Perfect World,’ is shaping up to be music perfection. The former Mindless Behavior member proved that he’s back (and better than ever) with the new smash.

You may know Princeton Perez, 23, from his time in boy band Mindless Behavior, but the singer is back as a solo artist and it’s like he never left. The multitalented singer, songwriter, actor and dancer dropped a brand new single, “Perfect World,” and it’s a super smooth R&B bop that will instantly capture your heart. Take a listen to the brand new track, below!

“Perfect World” arrived after a 3-year hiatus, and the singer is thrilled to back in the hit-making game. For those who can’t get enough of the new track don’t fret — he has a full EP on the way as well! Princeton teamed up with Ketrina Askew at Artclub Intl, and Timeless Music Group to record his first ever solo EP. While “Perfect World” is the lead single off the mini album, fans can expect plenty more classic R&B tracks throughout the project, although “Perfect World” just might be a standout. “The concept behind ‘Perfect World’ is really a battle between what you want & what you need! In a ‘Perfect World’ you can have both & not have any regrets. I feel like it was a record that everyone can relate to!” the star tells HollywoodLife of the track.

It’s no surprise that Princeton came right out the gate with a strong solo debut after his time in Mindless Behavior, still considered one of the most successful touring urban boy bands. Before disbanding in 2017, they toured with the likes of Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber Jason Derulo, and more! The group was nominated for an MTV VMA in 2012 and won the BET People’s Choice Award the same year. They were also invited to the White House to perform for President Obama and his family on multiple occasions! Something tells us that it won’t be long before Princeton’s solo music has him racking up accolades of his own.

Don’t miss the chance to listen to Princeton Perez’s first song in more than three years, above! As he embarks on his solo career, Princeton has made one hell of a promising start. “People can expect some feel good classic R&B music! The kind you can listen to at your family cookout & with ur friends in the whip heading to the club. I just wanna make people feel something when they hear my music,” he said, looking ahead to his new EP.