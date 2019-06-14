Monsta X Drop Hot New Collab Track With French Montana & Fans Are Losing It

Who do YOU love? It’s the question that Monsta X ask on their new song with French Montana! The unlikely collaborators completely nailed it with their catchy new track.

We are SO here for this. K-Pop superstars Monsta X enlisted rapper French Montana, 34, for a new track and it’s the ultimate cross-genre bop. The band dropped “Who Do U Love” on June 14, and the song was written entirely in English. The catchy track is already set for global success and with French on the track, the band is about to find themselves a whole new set of fans! Of course, fans can’t seem to get enough of the danceable new anthem.

“MONSTAX & FRENCH MONTANA CAME ALL THE WAY THROUGH!🙌🙏🔥😭💯” one fan praised after taking a listen. “This Monsta X and French Montana song is 🔥 Can’t stop listening to it,” another person raved. The consensus was clear: the song is a BOP. “Who do u love by monsta x is the biggest bop, don’t @ me. especially when french montana says “show me the titty boy”. iconic,” another fan wrote in a Tweet.

Monsta X and French even shot a big screen-worthy music video together, dropping hot on the tune’s heels very soon! Plus, the band will make their North American television debut when they perform “WHO DO U LOVE?” live on ABC’s Good Morning America on August 1. The guys are on a roll!

Meanwhile, the band is still in the midst of the seventeen-date We Are Here world tour. The trek spans Bangkok, Australia, and Europe before touching down stateside for six dates starting in Dallas. The tour will conclude in Los Angeles this August. Be sure to take a listen to their latest track, above!