‘Counting On’ Star Mary Duggar, 78, Was Found By Daughter Deanna After Tragically Drowning In Pool

Grandma Mary Duggar died of accidental drowning in Arkansas on June 9, HollywoodLife can confirm. The TLC star 78.

After the Duggar family revealed they lost their sweet grandmother in a post on Facebook, HollywoodLife can confirm her cause of death. “Mary Duggar died of an accidental drowning on June 9,” a spokesperson for the Washington County Coroner told us. The 78-year-old died at in Springdale, Arkansas after she slipped and fell into a pool, the Washington County Coroner confirmed to People. “Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene,” Roger W. Morris told the site.

News of Mary’s passing was first share by the Duggar family on their official Facebook on the day of the incident. “We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the post, which was accompanied by family photos of Mary, began. “Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins,” the message continued. “It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion. She loved to share with others how they too could be forgiven of their sins, live a fulfilling life as a Christian, and one day spend eternity in heaven.”

Mary is survived by her daughter Deanna and her son Jim Bob, 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, with several more great-grandchildren on the way. The post also explained that Mary was also a successful real estate broker who owned Good Neighbor Realty Mary appeared on the family’s TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On for over 15 years.

Grandma Duggar’s family wrote individual touching tributes to her on social media following her passing. Jana Duggar shared a collage of photos, along with a quote, and revealed that Mary spent her some of her last hours at church. “On her last morning spent here on earth I drove Grandma to church where she worshiped her Savior. Later that afternoon, she went to meet Him face to face!”, Jana wrote. “I’d say that’s probably how she would’ve chosen to finish out the day if she got to pick”.

The Duggar family released a message of thanks to those who’ve sent support since they lost Mary. “We are overwhelmed with the love, care, and kind words,” the Facebook post read on June 11. Our thoughts are with Mary’s friends and family during this difficult time.