‘Lying & Stealing’ Sneak Peek: Emily Ratajkowski Flirts & Steals From A Man In A Casino

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to get what she wants. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of her all-new movie ‘Lying & Stealing’ with Theo James.

Emily Ratajkowski’s character, Elyse, dons a sexy red dress and red hair to hit the casino in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of her movie Lying & Stealing. Elyse walks up to a man playing craps and he’s instantly taken by her. Elyse acts all innocent, but she knows exactly what she’s doing. When he’s in the middle of rolling his dice, she steals some of his chips. She gets what she came for and leaves. The man doesn’t suspect a thing.

She goes to cash them in right away and runs into her pal Janice. Janice warns Elyse about the security that’s around the casino. “How are you?” Elyse asks. Janice replies, “Every day is better than the last.” The scene pans to Elyse driving out of town. “I feel the exact same way,” Elyse says.