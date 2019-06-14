40+ Great Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts Your Dad Will Love

Hello! Are you just waking up to the fact that Father’s Day is in 2 days? Well, get busy checking out my gallery of gift ideas, and then get shopping.

Is there anyone in your life less likely to go shopping, period, or to treat themselves to something special that they will love — than your dad?

Dads are notorious for putting everyone first and wearing their shoes, workout clothes and bathrobes, until they are ratty and threadbare.

That’s why it’s up to you to get online and order for overnight delivery today, or to get yourself out to some stores, pronto. Remember, that your dad is never going to buy himself luxurious shaving accessories like The Art of Shaving 4 Piece Starter Kit with Bag, $24, or an adorable new pair of Volcom 8 Bit Swim Trunks, $45.

He would really appreciate a new pair of wireless headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless Headphones, $119.95, for his workout or a sleek piece of new rolling luggage, Nautica Tide Beach Hardside Spinner Luggage, $220, or a new Curtis Stone DuraPan Nonstick Double-Burner Grill Pan, $39.95, so he can take his grilling indoors as well as outdoors.

As well as giving him the tools, gift him with the recipes with Weber’s Greatest Hits : 125 Classic Recipes for Every Grill, $16.37, or if he’s a reader, an insightful bio about baseball legend, Joe DiMaggio, Dinner With DiMaggio: Memories Of An American Hero, $13.10, or the latest real life thriller about the FBI, ‘The Threat’ by Andrew G. McCabe, $13.38.

If you can barely pay your rent, there are choices here from $3.99, AXE Ice Chill Body Wash, and much more.

So no excuse — your dad deserves a little love gesture on Father’s Day and there are over 40 ideas here to inspire you.