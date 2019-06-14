Sofia Richie: Why She Might Not Join Scott Disick For The Kardashians’ Father’s Day Plans

The Kardashian clan will be celebrating Father’s Day this year & of course, so will Scott Disick. However, Scott’s lady Sofia Richie may not be present for the festivities, HL has learned.

With Father’s Day just around the corner, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned details of what the Kardashians have planned. However, it looks like Sofia Richie, 20, the girlfriend of Scott Disick, 36, may have to skip out this year, a source tells us. “Sofia will absolutely be included in the Kardashian family’s Father’s Day plans, however, she has her own dad, Lionel Richie, 69, to celebrate with,” the source explains. “The Kardashians will all celebrate together and make Father’s Day about the kids, and this will of course include Scott. Father’s Day is a bit hard in the family because Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] will celebrate with Caitlyn and the Jenner boys and the other girls always miss their own dad on Father’s Day, so it is a reminder to them he is no longer present,” the insider adds, alluding to the late Robert Kardashian.

So, what exactly do the Kardashians have up their sleeve? “They will do something low key and spend the day as a family together at one of their homes,” our source adds, before saying that Khloe Kardashian, 34, will also be in attendance. Apparently, the reality star is even open to have her ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, stop by. “Tristan hasn’t seen baby True in awhile, but the door is totally open for him to celebrate Father’s Day. Khloe continues to let him know he has access to see True,” the source tells us. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of Sofia and the Kardashians for comment.

Father’s Day always proves to be an emotional time of year for the Kardashians since they lost their own dad back in September of 2013 to cancer. In 2018, Kim Kardashian was sure to reflect on his passing during Father’s Day, and took to Instagram to honor him. “I know I’m posting this early but you’re so heavy on my mind tonight. Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world,” she wrote on her social media page.

Of course, Caitlyn Jenner, who formerly went by Bruce Jenner, stepped up to the plate as a father figure after Kris Jenner remarried. While the family has had their fair share of ups and downs with Caitlyn, their relationship seems to be on the mend with their fellow KUWTK star.