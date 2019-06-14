Irina Shayk Slays In Sexy Leather Dress In First Fashion Show Since Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk looked hotter than hot while walking her first runway show since splitting with Bradley Cooper, and the pics are to die for.

Bradley who? Irina Shayk, 33, commemorated her first professional outing since splitting with boyfriend of four years, Bradley Cooper, by looking fabulous at a fashion show in Florence, Italy. The gorgeous model strutted her stuff in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show wearing two dominatrix-inspired ensembles. Irina first walked the runway in a strapless, form-fitting leather dress from Ermanno Scervino that hugged her curves tightly. The sleek, black dress was paired with leather opera-length gloves, sheer stockings, and pointed patent leather Mary Janes from Dorateymur. The Victoria’s Secret Angel was hotter than hot.

Her second outfit was a racy, Mugler skirt suit with pinstripes. This isn’t exactly something she could get away with wearing to the office, though. She was wearing a bra top underneath the long blazer, and the pencil skirt was cut with a thigh slit so high, that you could see her stockings and garters. This time, she accessorized with a cute little scarf, as well as gloves, which were sheer this time. She kept on the Dorateymur “Groupie Ankle Strap” heels, too. For each look, she kept her makeup simple and had her hair pulled back into a chic bun. You can see full-length pics of both outfits below.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid also walked in the runway show! Bella kept with the all-black theme in a fitted suit with thigh-high, leather boots and a giant hat reminiscent of Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” music video look. Talk about a throwback. Gigi was cute, as always, in patent leather leggings, Mary Janes, and a white suit vest and tie.

While this was Irina’s first runway show since the breakup, it’s not the first time we’ve seen her in public. Immediately after the split news broke, she headed to the airport and took a vacation to Iceland. There, she posted tons of pics in beautiful locations, while looking even more beautiful herself!