Gigi & Bella Hadid Stun In Sexy Skintight Leather Looks On CR Runway — See Pics

Supermodel sisters, Gigi & Bella Hadid slayed the runway at the Luisa Via Roma x CR fashion show in Florence, Italy on June 13, when they strutted down the catwalk in sexy leather looks.

Gigi, 24 and Bella Hadid, 22, looked gorgeous when they both walked the runway at the Luisa Via Roma and Carine Roitfeld CR Runway Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy on June 13. The show opened with Gigi, who rocked skintight, super high-waisted glossy black patent leather skinny pants with a white blazer corset top. Gigi’s top featured two massive lapels that were draped over her chest, while the rest of the shirt was made up of a corset, cinching in her insanely tiny waist with buttons down the front. The coolest part of her shirt was the tight collar around her neck featuring a black tie which was tucked under the shirt. She accessorized her look with sheer black socks and black pointy-toed bedazzled ankle-strap heels.

Gigi’s younger sis, Bella, trailed closely behind when she rocked a similar look. Bella donned a full Mugler ensemble featuring a long-sleeve black corset blazer with almost identical skintight black patent leather skinny pants. Bella’s blazer featured a corset bodice with buttons down the front, highlighting her amazingly tiny waist, while the bottom half of the top featured a peplum hem. Bella also wore a black tie around her neck which was tucked under the jacket and accessorized with a unique black suede hat that was massive and flowed down to one side. She topped her look off with black leather gloves and black leather pointy-toed booties.

Aside from their sexy leather looks, the sisters wore two more sexy outfits that night. Gigi’s second look was super sexy as she stepped out in all black, wearing a black bra as a top, with elastic criss-cross straps across her entire chest. She paired the ab-baring top with a high-waisted black satin maxi skirt that was cinched in at her waist with a tiny black leather belt and showing off her gorgeous long legs in the skirt as there was a massive hip-high slit on the side. She accessorized with sheer black tights, black patent leather pointy-toed pumps, and a gold choker necklace.

Meanwhile, Bella’s second look was a lot more colorful than her previous ensemble. She looked gorgeous in a sleeveless pastel pink and blue tie-dye gown featuring a tight V-neck wrap bodice and a massive pleated ruffle skirt. The skirt of the dress featured tiers of pleated ruffles, while the side had a plunging hip-high slit that flaunted her bare, toned legs. She topped her look off with pastel blue pointy-toed leather pumps.