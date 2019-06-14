Other than the Toronto Raptors players, no one celebrated their NBA championship win harder than super fan Drake. He jumped up and down and chugged champagne when they took the title.

UPDATE 6/14/19 1:07AM: Drake has announced that he will be dropping two new songs on June 14 following the Raptors winning the NBA Championship. One tune will be called “Omerta” and the other “Money in the Grave” featuring Rick Ross. He made the announcement on Instagram along with the caption “THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!! SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽”

Drake is quite possibly the happiest man on Earth right now. His beloved Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors on the road in Oakland 113-110 on June 13, giving the team their first ever franchise NBA championship. He joined thousands of other Raptors fans at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto to watch the game and went totally wild with joy when they came out on top, causing the “6god” and Toronto native to jump on a man next to him in celebration. He then popped a bottle of champagne and chugged it before putting his arms in the air as if he himself had won the NBA title. Then again, with the amount of support he’s always shown the team — and especially in the Raptors’ 2019 playoff run — it really was a huge victory for Drizzy as well!

Once the partying was over Drake addressed the media. “Listen this is poetic, this is poetic. You’ve just gotta watch it happen. The Six in six. Kyle Lowry with a ring. Kawhi Leonard bringing a chip to the city…That dynasty’s over. We did what we had to do…we did this off of heart. We did this off of love. We willed this into existence and manifested it,” he told reporters gathered at Scotiabank Arena.

“I told you the first time, people like to make memes. Make another meme out of this. It’s beautiful. Look at my brothers up there celebrating, it is what it is,” he continued, pointing to the big screen TV’s that showed the team celebrating inside Oakland’s Oracle Arena. “See what my hat says? Not finals. Not Eastern Conference. Not ‘nice try’ or ‘see you next year’. Champions. Let’s go! Real talk,” he concluded.

For most of the series, Drake has been the “MVT” – as in, “Most Valuable Troll.” The rapper has played some major mind games with the Warriors – from putting Steph Curry’s hair lint on eBay to mocking Klay Thompson by doing the “Hotline Bling” dance — but the fun and games all stopped when Kevin Durant, 30, got seriously hurt in Game 5. KD returned to action after spending more than a month on the shelf with a calf strain, only to have disaster strike. The Golden State Warriors star went down in the first quarter with an apparent Achilles injury, which could mean he will be out for a year and miss the entire 2019-2020 season.

Drake speaking on the Raptors being the 2019 NBA Champions. pic.twitter.com/wKctbSB44N — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 14, 2019

Though Drake was a pro-Toronto troll, outside of the NBA, he and Kevin are close friends (he has KD’s jersey number tattooed on his arm.) “Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire,” Drake wrote on Instagram after Game 5. “Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern is your well being.” Unfortunately, prayers didn’t save KD. He underwent surgery for his ruptured Achilles tendon on June 12.