Chrissy Teigen Slams ‘Below Deck’ Star Mila Kolomeitseva: She’s A ‘Terrible Person’ & Can’t Cook

Chrissy Teigen has no patience for anti-LGBTQ comments. After ‘Below Deck’ star Mila Kolomeitseva made homophobic remarks, Chrissy took to Twitter with a message of her own.

After Below Deck chef Mila Kolomeitseva was called a “classic Russian homophobe” by co-star Travis Michalzik, she proved herself to be prejudiced after all with a slew of homophobic comments. Now, Chrissy Teigen, 33, has caught wind of those and she is simply not having it. The always outspoken star hit up Twitter with her thoughts on the matter and did not hold back. “Wowwwww I was hesitant to talk shit about the chef’s cooking on Below Deck because I didn’t wanna be a jerkhole but then it got to the end and turns out she is also a terrible person,” Chrissy remarked in a June 11 tweet.

Mila’s comments were undeniably harsh and she’s received endless backlash ever since. It was in an episode featured on the show’s current season that she shamelessly admitted she doesn’t “want to see a man kissing a man” in front of her. “In your home, you guys can do whatever you want,” she could also be heard saying. “I don’t want my son to be growing up and seeing two men kissing each other and thinking this is normal, because this is not f––king normal.”

Mila is relatively new to the Bravo series, but she hasn’t exactly been a fan favorite so far. The chef struggled to win over diners on the luxury ship with her cooking skills. In one episode, the reality star was seen serving a steak she had previously licked and then *gasp* microwaved. In another instance, she used pre-packaged cheese to prepare nachos for guests on the yacht.

Chrissy’s followers all seemed to be in agreement with her. “Her cake, her nachos, her microwave and her attitude all need to walk the plank,” one fan replied. “She is the mayor of Twitter for a reason!” another said of Chrissy, praising her for speaking out.